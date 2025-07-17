Tensions Rise in Telangana: KTR Warns Police Amid Arrest Controversy

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) issued a stern warning to the Telangana Police, asserting that citizens are scrutinizing the government's actions and the unfavorable precedents being established. KTR highlighted that no administration lasts indefinitely and pledged to reassess all measures once BRS regains power.

This statement came in the wake of Durgam Shashidhar's contentious re-arrest, a BRS social media supporter, which sparked dissatisfaction among party members. In response, Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy expressed confidence in the judiciary and anticipated accountability for alleged corruption during the BRS administration.

On social media platform X, KTR, echoing comments by BRS Leader Konatham Dileep, underscored the gravity of the situation. Dileep condemned repeated legal actions against Shashidhar, describing them as suppressive. He criticized the government for allegedly infringing on civil liberties and freedom of expression, actions he suggests are reminiscent of authoritarian regimes.