Telangana CM Urges Swift Approval for Key Semiconductor and Rail Projects

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to request expedited approval for semiconductor projects and new rail lines. The CM emphasized Telangana's readiness with top-notch infrastructure and innovation facilities, and highlighted the potential benefits of the projects for connectivity and economic development.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:19 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to push for key IT and railway projects. (Photo/X/@TelanganaCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Union Minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to accelerate the approval process for key semiconductor ventures within the state, as mentioned in a press release on Thursday. The appeal includes endorsement of the Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) project and the Crystal Matrix Micro LED Display Fab Project. Highlighting Telangana's robust infrastructure and innovative environment, the Chief Minister underlined the urgent need for approvals.

Accompanied by State IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, CM Revanth Reddy met with the Union Minister at Rail Bhavan. During their discussions, the state officials articulated their proposal for developing a high-tech electronics park at Muchcherla in Rangareddy district under the EMC 2.0 scheme. The Chief Minister also sought support for establishing a new electronic manufacturing facility near the Regional Ring Road (RRR), receiving a positive response from the Union Minister.

The CM appealed for new railway projects to bolster connectivity, suggesting a Regional Ring Rail parallel to Hyderabad's RRR. With the Railway Board's approval for the final location survey already in hand, he requested endorsement for the ambitious Rs 8,000 crore project. The CM explained how the Regional Ring Rail would facilitate better connectivity between rural and urban areas, ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad, and boost employment. Further demands were made for a railway line connecting Hyderabad Dry Port to Machilipatnam Port to enhance export capabilities. Additionally, the CM asked for the establishment of the Kazipet Railway Division and proposed new routes--Vikarabad-Krishna, Kalwakurthy-Macherla, Dornakal-Gadwala, and Dornakal-Miryalguda--at a collective estimated cost exceeding Rs 13,373 crores. Prominent political leaders and officials, including MPs and state secretaries, participated in the meeting. (ANI)

