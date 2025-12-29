One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real Estate

One Prastha, a real estate company dedicated to creating integrated communities, has successfully secured RERA approval for its premium residential plot project in Sector 91, Sonipat, Haryana. This milestone underscores their commitment to transparency and timely project delivery. The project, located conveniently close to major amenities and transport links, offers a lifestyle centered around care, comfort, and convenience.

Co-founder Somesh Mittal expressed pride in achieving RERA approval, highlighting the company's focus on setting high standards of quality and compliance. With a strategic layout that promotes community-first living, the project is designed for multi-generational families. Mittal emphasized One Prastha's role in Sonipat's growing real estate market, aiming to build a legacy through sustainable design and smart infrastructure.

Founded in 2023, One Prastha draws inspiration from India's historic community settlements, Prasthas. After delivering a successful 8.5-acre project, the company is now expanding with a 60-acre integrated township in Sonipat. Their ambition extends to farmhouse communities, industrial parks, and high-rise residential developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)