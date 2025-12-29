Left Menu

One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real Estate

One Prastha, a real estate venture, secures RERA approval for its residential plot project in Sector 91, Sonipat, Haryana. Featuring a wide array of amenities like clinics, schools, and fitness zones, it aims to foster community-first living. The milestone reinforces their commitment to quality and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:07 IST
One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real Estate
  • Country:
  • India

One Prastha, a real estate company dedicated to creating integrated communities, has successfully secured RERA approval for its premium residential plot project in Sector 91, Sonipat, Haryana. This milestone underscores their commitment to transparency and timely project delivery. The project, located conveniently close to major amenities and transport links, offers a lifestyle centered around care, comfort, and convenience.

Co-founder Somesh Mittal expressed pride in achieving RERA approval, highlighting the company's focus on setting high standards of quality and compliance. With a strategic layout that promotes community-first living, the project is designed for multi-generational families. Mittal emphasized One Prastha's role in Sonipat's growing real estate market, aiming to build a legacy through sustainable design and smart infrastructure.

Founded in 2023, One Prastha draws inspiration from India's historic community settlements, Prasthas. After delivering a successful 8.5-acre project, the company is now expanding with a 60-acre integrated township in Sonipat. Their ambition extends to farmhouse communities, industrial parks, and high-rise residential developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

 China
2
Bihar's TRE-4: A Turning Point for Teacher Recruitment Amidst Protests

Bihar's TRE-4: A Turning Point for Teacher Recruitment Amidst Protests

 India
3
Explosion Shakes Damascus: Military Exercises Cause Stir

Explosion Shakes Damascus: Military Exercises Cause Stir

 Global
4
Himachal Cabinet Protests MGNREGA Repeal at Gandhi Statue

Himachal Cabinet Protests MGNREGA Repeal at Gandhi Statue

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025