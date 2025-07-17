Guwahati and North Lakhimpur Shine in National Cleanliness Rankings

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, lauded the recognition of Guwahati as the cleanest capital in the northeast in the 2024-25 Swachh Survekshan awards, securing 44th place overall. Guwahati, alongside North Lakhimpur, was celebrated under the 'Promising Swachh Shehar' category in the national urban cleanliness survey.

CM Sarma highlighted Guwahati's drastic improvement from the dirtiest to the cleanest northeast capital, attributing this success to committed efforts. "Dedicated action, visible transformation!" he declared on X, emphasizing Assam's remarkable cleanliness journey.

Jayanta Mallabaruah, Assam's Minister of Public Health Engineering and Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, expressed pleasure in Guwahati's 'Promising Swachh Shehar Award' achievement for cities with 3-10 lakh population and noted its 44th national rank in Swachh Survekshan 2024.

Mallabaruah also noted the performances of other districts, with North Lakhimpur ranking 155th in the 50,000-3 lakh category, and Nagaon placing 274th nationally. He praised the collective strides made by Assam's cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 rankings.

Indore claimed the title of India's cleanest city for the eighth straight year, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards in New Delhi. Surat's Municipal Commissioner lauded the Swachh Bharat campaign initiated by Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the crucial role of women in waste management.

Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, the 9th edition of the world's largest urban cleanliness survey, recognized cities advancing the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, highlighting progress from an initial 73 to over 4,500 cities today.

