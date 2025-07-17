Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Rs 1,000 Crore Loss Amid Monsoon Fury

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi revealed monsoon-related disasters have inflicted over Rs 1,000 crore in damages. The state continues to grapple with flash floods and landslides, resulting in 109 casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing, though some are halted, and restoration efforts are underway to reconnect affected areas.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a staggering testament to the relentless force of nature, Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced catastrophic damages exceeding Rs 1,000 crore due to the monsoon's wrath. Over the past 28 days, severe flash floods, landslides, and heavy rainfall have overwhelmed the state, creating an unprecedented scale of devastation.

The minister reported to ANI that 109 lives have been tragically claimed, with 64 directly attributable to these weather-induced disasters. In addition to the loss of lives, more than 226 roads are obstructed, including the crucial NH-707 National Highway. Essential services have taken a severe hit, with disruptions to electricity and drinking water supplies affecting large areas.

Rescue operations have been temporarily suspended in Mandi district, with hopes dwindling for finding missing persons. Despite these challenges, restoration efforts continue with a focus on reestablishing connectivity and normalcy. High alerts persist, as heavy rains are expected according to the India Meteorological Department. Residents are urged to heed weather advisories to ensure safety.

