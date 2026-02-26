Left Menu

Tesla's Robotaxi Ambitions Stalled by Regulatory Roadblocks

Tesla's effort to launch a driverless robotaxi service in California faces hurdles as the company logs no autonomous test miles in the state for the sixth consecutive year. Despite regulatory frameworks in place, Tesla has yet to secure necessary permits, contrasting sharply with Waymo's progress.

26-02-2026
Efforts by Tesla to introduce a driverless robotaxi service in California are currently stalled, as the electric vehicle giant has not logged any autonomous test miles in the state for the past six years. Despite regulatory systems being ready, Tesla has not moved forward with the required permits.

The company, valued at $1.5 trillion, has substantial expectations tied to the deployment of robotaxis. However, records from California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reveal Tesla's lack of progress in this area, unlike competitors such as Waymo, which has accumulated over 13 million testing miles and received multiple regulatory approvals.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk blames the slow regulatory process, but experts argue that the company itself is unprepared. Meanwhile, Tesla has started only small pilot programs in places like Austin, Texas, while operating a chauffeur service disguised as a robotaxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area.

