Tesla's Robotaxi Ambitions Stalled by Regulatory Roadblocks

Efforts by Tesla to introduce a driverless robotaxi service in California are currently stalled, as the electric vehicle giant has not logged any autonomous test miles in the state for the past six years. Despite regulatory systems being ready, Tesla has not moved forward with the required permits.

The company, valued at $1.5 trillion, has substantial expectations tied to the deployment of robotaxis. However, records from California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reveal Tesla's lack of progress in this area, unlike competitors such as Waymo, which has accumulated over 13 million testing miles and received multiple regulatory approvals.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk blames the slow regulatory process, but experts argue that the company itself is unprepared. Meanwhile, Tesla has started only small pilot programs in places like Austin, Texas, while operating a chauffeur service disguised as a robotaxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area.

(With inputs from agencies.)