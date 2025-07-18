Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Looms for Millions of Refugees

Funding cuts could strip 11.6 million refugees of humanitarian aid. The UNHCR warns of severe impacts if financial support is not restored. This crisis highlights the urgent need for global action to support displaced populations.

Humanitarian Crisis Looms for Millions of Refugees
The United Nations refugee agency has raised a red flag over potential funding cuts that could have dire consequences for millions of refugees globally. Up to 11.6 million individuals, including refugees and others forced to flee their homes, may lose access to vital humanitarian assistance, the UNHCR warned on Friday.

Dominique Hyde, Director of External Relations at UNHCR, expressed grave concerns over the 'dramatic' funding situation. She elaborated on the immediate threat posed to millions who depend on UNHCR's aid and emphasized the urgent need for international support to remedy the funding crisis.

The world now faces a pivotal moment where continued support for vulnerable populations is critical. Experts and humanitarian organizations argue that global cooperation and increased funding are essential to avert a major humanitarian disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

