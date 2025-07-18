Humanitarian Crisis Looms for Millions of Refugees

The United Nations refugee agency has raised a red flag over potential funding cuts that could have dire consequences for millions of refugees globally. Up to 11.6 million individuals, including refugees and others forced to flee their homes, may lose access to vital humanitarian assistance, the UNHCR warned on Friday.

Dominique Hyde, Director of External Relations at UNHCR, expressed grave concerns over the 'dramatic' funding situation. She elaborated on the immediate threat posed to millions who depend on UNHCR's aid and emphasized the urgent need for international support to remedy the funding crisis.

The world now faces a pivotal moment where continued support for vulnerable populations is critical. Experts and humanitarian organizations argue that global cooperation and increased funding are essential to avert a major humanitarian disaster.

