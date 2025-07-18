Left Menu

INS Nistar: India Commissions First Indigenous Diving Support Vessel

India marked a historic milestone by commissioning INS Nistar, the first indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel, at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard. The vessel, developed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for deep-sea diving and rescue, reinforcing India's naval capabilities and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:49 IST
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Navy made history as it commissioned INS Nistar, its first indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessel, at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard. This landmark event, presided over by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, marked a proud moment for the nation and showcased the dedication of Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Minister Seth, addressing the assembly, expressed the significance of Nistar's commissioning in embodying the spirit of Aatmanirbharta, underlining the vessel's design and construction as a testament to India's self-reliance. Both Seth and Admiral Tripathi acknowledged the original Nistar's legacy, particularly its role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and the honour of continuing its tradition.

Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, the new Nistar is a technological marvel, capable of deep-sea diving and rescue operations at impressive depths. The ship, with its high-tech equipment and substantial indigenous content, aligns with India's Make in India campaign, reinforcing India's advanced naval capabilities and commitment to maritime security.

