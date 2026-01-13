Left Menu

Japan-South Korea Summit: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung convened in Japan to enhance security and economic cooperation, addressing issues like Korean peninsula denuclearization and Japanese abductions by North Korea. Amid rising regional tensions, they are expected to issue a joint statement post-summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a crucial meeting aimed at bolstering regional security and economic ties, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Japan on Tuesday. The leaders are set to tackle pressing challenges, including denuclearization on the Korean peninsula and the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

This summit follows President Lee's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, against a backdrop of ongoing diplomatic tension between Tokyo and Beijing. The discussions will likely encompass collaborative efforts in artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology, areas poised for deeper cooperation between the East Asian neighbours.

The meeting is held in Nara, Takaichi's home prefecture, where the leaders will deliver a joint statement. Notably, President Lee has expressed a non-interventionist stance in the Japan-China dispute over Taiwan, underscoring the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

