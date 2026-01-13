Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid Yen Moves and US Policy Surprises

Markets worldwide are reacting to currency shifts and unexpected US policy announcements. Tokyo's market hit a new peak after a holiday, while the yen weakened against major currencies. Wall Street anticipates bank earnings amid uncertainty over Trump's proposed credit card rate cap, which lacks legal clarity, posing potential risks to credit access.

13-01-2026
Markets across the globe are experiencing a significant shift, with Tokyo seeing a record-breaking rise following a public holiday. This comes as the yen continues to weaken against major world currencies.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, investor attention is turning towards bank earnings, with JPMorgan Chase and the Bank of New York Mellon set to announce results. However, uncertainty looms over a sudden announcement from Trump proposing a credit card rate cap at 10%, a move that has raised questions about its legality and potential impact on credit access.

This economic landscape is further complicated by upcoming US consumer price data, which could influence future Federal Reserve rate decisions. As financial insiders analyze these developments, markets remain sensitive to both domestic policy changes and international currency movements.

