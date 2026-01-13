Tredence Unveils Agentic Commerce Accelerators Revolutionizing Retail Experience

Tredence, a leader in AI and data science solutions, has launched its Agentic Commerce accelerators, promising to redefine retail experiences with personalized, agent-driven shopping. These tools aim to enhance mission-based shopping by understanding shopper intent and optimizing touchpoints.

The Agentic Commerce suite includes several innovative tools like the Cosmos Customer Intelligence Agent, which predicts shopper preferences, and the Personalized Content Generation Agent for real-time content creation. A partnership with Google Cloud enables swift deployment of these accelerators, ensuring retailers can quickly adapt to consumer needs.

Thorne, renowned for science-backed wellness solutions, joins Tredence in democratizing wellness through AI advancements. This collaboration highlights a shared mission to integrate science and technology for improved consumer engagement and personalized experiences.

