Tredence Unveils Agentic Commerce Accelerators Revolutionizing Retail Experience

Tredence introduces its Agentic Commerce accelerators, designed to enhance retail through personalized, agent-driven shopping experiences. These solutions facilitate mission-based shopping and optimize omnichannel touchpoints. Partnering with Google Cloud and science-backed wellness leader Thorne, Tredence scales personalization with advanced AI and data analytics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tredence, a leader in AI and data science solutions, has launched its Agentic Commerce accelerators, promising to redefine retail experiences with personalized, agent-driven shopping. These tools aim to enhance mission-based shopping by understanding shopper intent and optimizing touchpoints.

The Agentic Commerce suite includes several innovative tools like the Cosmos Customer Intelligence Agent, which predicts shopper preferences, and the Personalized Content Generation Agent for real-time content creation. A partnership with Google Cloud enables swift deployment of these accelerators, ensuring retailers can quickly adapt to consumer needs.

Thorne, renowned for science-backed wellness solutions, joins Tredence in democratizing wellness through AI advancements. This collaboration highlights a shared mission to integrate science and technology for improved consumer engagement and personalized experiences.

