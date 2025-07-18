Delhi University on Alert as Multiple Colleges and Schools Face Bomb Threats

Delhi University witnessed heightened tension on Friday as three of its prestigious colleges—IP College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce—received bomb threats via email, the police disclosed.

This alarming incident occurred shortly after a similar threat was directed at St. Stephen's College, where an emailed warning claimed explosives were planted in the library. Meanwhile, St. Xavier's School in Delhi also faced a bomb threat, contributing to a growing list of over 20 institutions targeted in recent days, according to officials.

Authorities, including Delhi Police and the Fire Department, have been actively responding by deploying personnel to affected sites, conducting thorough searches, and ensuring the safety of students and staff. Richmondd Global School Principal Moupali Mitra shared that their school was declared safe following a meticulous inspection by the bomb disposal squad.

In response to these incidents, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for its failure to protect educational institutions. Concerns were echoed by many as schools resumed normal operations amid heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)