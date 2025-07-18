Left Menu

India's Youth Unite for a Drug-Free Future: The Spiritual Summit

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will host the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' to tackle drug abuse, centered on the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat.' The event, set for July 2025 in Varanasi, will gather over 500 youth delegates and prominent dignitaries to foster a national movement.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Press Release. Image Credit: ANI
Varanasi's Rudraksh Convention Centre is set to host a groundbreaking event this July 19-20, 2025. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced a 'Youth Spiritual Summit' under the banner of 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat.' This initiative will unite over 500 youth delegates from 100 spiritual and socio-cultural organizations nationwide. Set along the revered banks of the River Ganga, the summit serves as a catalyst for a nationwide anti-drug movement, steeped in India's spiritual legacy and youth energy.

The summit will welcome an impressive roster of dignitaries, including Shiv Pratap Shukla, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh; Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, among others. Their presence underscores the summit's significance as part of a broader mission to spark a value-driven 'Jan Andolan' to combat substance abuse. Participants can expect a blend of introspective dialogue, cultural immersion, and spiritual engagement.

The summit's agenda features four plenary sessions, focusing on understanding addiction's psychological and social facets, disrupting drug networks, engaging in grassroots advocacy, and plotting a course towards a drug-free India. The discussions will be enriched by whiteboard forums, expert talks, and action-focused workshops, all designed to harness youth-driven creativity and solutions.

Concluding the summit will be the ceremonial unveiling of the 'Kashi Declaration' on July 20. This document articulates a unifying vision and commitment from youth and spiritual leaders, laying out an action plan for eradicating drug abuse in India. It aims to guide policymakers, civil society, and youth organizations dedicated to de-addiction and rehabilitation efforts.

In alignment with the 'MY Bharat' platform, the summit will jumpstart a national 'Jan Andolan' against drugs. Through awareness drives, pledge initiatives, and grassroots outreach led by MY Bharat volunteers, youth clubs will invigorate cities, towns, and villages across the nation. This movement seeks to ensure a sustainable fight against drugs, powered by moral resolve and engaged leadership.

