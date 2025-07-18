U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Resilient Economy, Netflix Shares Slip

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday morning as strong economic indicators reassured investors, despite Netflix's lackluster market response post-earnings. At 5:30 a.m. ET, major indices like the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones were all showing slight increases.

The surge in futures comes after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels, buoyed by healthy retail sales and jobless claims data. These positive signals provide the Federal Reserve with some leeway to assess the inflationary impact of U.S. tariffs without immediate action.

Despite surpassing earnings expectations thanks to 'Squid Game', Netflix shares dipped in premarket trading. In contrast, cryptocurrency stocks saw a rise after a new regulatory bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. Only mild gains are expected for the S&P 500 and Dow this week amidst varied economic signals.