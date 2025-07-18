In response to the European Union's 18th sanctions package targeting Moscow, the Kremlin asserted that Russia has developed a resilience to Western economic measures. The sanctions, which include steps to lower the G7's crude oil price cap to $47.6 per barrel, were denounced by Russian officials as being unlawfully one-sided.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized Europe's consistent anti-Russian approach, stating that Russia has adapted to living under such conditions. He emphasized that while each sanctions package requires analysis to mitigate effects, the repercussions often return to challenge those who implement them.

Government and industry insiders in Russia have downplayed the likely impact of these restrictions, expressing skepticism that the measures will substantially disrupt the country's oil trade. The diplomatic and economic tug-of-war continues as both sides navigate the enforcement and consequence of sanctions.

