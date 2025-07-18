Left Menu

Russia's Resilience: Adapting to Western Sanctions

Russia claims to have developed immunity against Western sanctions, following the EU's 18th sanctions package targeting its oil industry. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the measures as one-sided and illegal. Despite concerns, Russian sources believe the sanctions will not severely impact its oil trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:00 IST
Russia's Resilience: Adapting to Western Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the European Union's 18th sanctions package targeting Moscow, the Kremlin asserted that Russia has developed a resilience to Western economic measures. The sanctions, which include steps to lower the G7's crude oil price cap to $47.6 per barrel, were denounced by Russian officials as being unlawfully one-sided.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized Europe's consistent anti-Russian approach, stating that Russia has adapted to living under such conditions. He emphasized that while each sanctions package requires analysis to mitigate effects, the repercussions often return to challenge those who implement them.

Government and industry insiders in Russia have downplayed the likely impact of these restrictions, expressing skepticism that the measures will substantially disrupt the country's oil trade. The diplomatic and economic tug-of-war continues as both sides navigate the enforcement and consequence of sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025