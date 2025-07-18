Left Menu

Unlocking the ITR-2: Simplified Tax Filing for Capital Gains

Starting this financial year, individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with capital gains can file their income tax returns using ITR-2. The form is now available online with pre-filled data on the e-filing portal. The deadline for non-audited entities has been extended to September 15.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:14 IST
Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with taxable capital gains can begin filing their Income Tax Returns using ITR-2 for the financial year 2024-25.

The Income Tax department announced that the ITR-2 form is now enabled for online filing with pre-filled data on the e-filing portal. This form is specifically for those who have income from capital gains but no earnings from business or profession.

While ITR-1 and 4 were made available last month for simpler tax filings handled by small and medium taxpayers, the government has now extended the deadline for filing these returns by non-audited individuals and entities to September 15, far beyond the original July 31 deadline.

