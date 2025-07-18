Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: The Green Hydrogen Powerhouse of India

Andhra Pradesh is aiming to become India's hub for green hydrogen, targeting a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes by 2030. This ambitious goal involves significant investments and overcoming challenges such as cost competitiveness and infrastructure gaps. Key players are investing in green hydrogen plants in the state.

Andhra Pradesh is poised to play a central role in India's green hydrogen sector, targeting a production capacity of 1 million metric tonnes by 2030. This ambitious plan, outlined by Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar, marks the state as a crucial player in the nation's clean energy efforts.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2023, aims for India to produce 5 million metric tonnes annually by 2030. Andhra Pradesh's share is set to be a substantial 20%. Investment ventures like NTPC Green Energy Ltd's green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam and Hero Future Energies' proposed plant in Tirupati are critical to achieving these goals.

Despite promising investments, challenges such as the high cost of green hydrogen production and infrastructure gaps remain. The state has implemented proactive policies like tax breaks and subsidies to attract investors and accelerate green hydrogen adoption, with a focus on developing a comprehensive value chain from electrolysers to derivative fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

