Global Headlines: Unveiling Major Events in Politics, Trade, and Security
Current world news highlights various political, trade, and security developments, including EU's new sanctions on Russia, Philippines' trade discussions with the U.S., and efforts to revive Georgian tea industry. Other events include Bolsonaro's legal issues, Africa's trade strategies, Barcelona's tourism control, and ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:30 IST
The European Union has targeted Russia with an 18th sanctions package, introducing a flexible oil price cap to strengthen previously ineffective measures.
Philippine President Marcos plans to address economic ties during his U.S. visit amid looming tariffs on Philippine goods.
In Georgia, efforts to rejuvenate the once-flourishing tea industry are underway, reflecting a shift from its Soviet-era collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Currency Fluctuations Amid U.S.-Vietnam Trade Deal and Fiscal Concerns
Saudi Arabia and Indonesia Forge $27 Billion Agreements on Energy and Trade
U.S. Lifts Export Software Restrictions: A Tech Trade Breakthrough
Lee Jae Myung Aims for Sustainable Trade Relations
Pochettino's Triumph: U.S. Men's National Team Defies Odds in Gold Cup