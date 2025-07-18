US Declares Pakistan-Linked TRF a Global Terrorist Group

Left Menu

The US State Department has designated the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. This decision, welcomed by India's Ministry of External Affairs, marks a significant step in counter-terrorism efforts following the deadly Pahalgam attack orchestrated by the TRF, which killed 26 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:10 IST
Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has officially designated the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The decision comes after the TRF claimed responsibility for the devastating April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals.

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd), who served in Kashmir from 2019 to 2020, praised the US's move, noting the TRF's emergence as an online front for the banned LeT. This designation follows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's acknowledgment of TRF's responsibility for the attack, signaling the Trump administration's firm stance on counter-terrorism and protecting national security interests.

India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed gratitude for the US's decision, highlighting its significance in the fight against global terrorism. The TRF's designation as a terrorist entity underlines international efforts to curb acts of terror and impose justice for those affected by such heinous activities. The amendments to FTO designations will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

(With inputs from agencies.)

