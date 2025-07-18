Left Menu

U.S. State Department Labels The Resistance Front a Global Terror Threat

The U.S. Department of State has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The TRF claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Pahalgam and is involved in various acts of violence across India.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The United States Department of State on Thursday classified The Resistance Front (TRF), associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). This designation comes after TRF's acknowledgment of orchestrating the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to sources, the TRF employs ex-SSG commandos from the Pakistani army for its operations, including key leaders such as Hashim Musa. Despite the deaths of its founder Muhammad Abbas Sheikh and operational chief Basit Ahmed Dar, its Supreme Commander Sheikh Sajjad Gul remains active.

Reacting to the U.S. decision, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hailed it as a testament to Indo-U.S. counter-terrorism efforts. Acknowledging TRF as a known proxy of LeT, the U.S. State Department cited previous attacks by TRF, noting this move reflects the ongoing commitment to global counter-terrorism strategies.

