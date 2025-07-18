Beware of Phishing Scams: Income Tax Department Warns Public

The Income Tax Department, on Friday, alerted the public to the threat of phishing emails disguised as tax refund communications, urging individuals to exercise caution and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

In a statement released via its X handle, the department clarified that it never solicits bank details or personal information from taxpayers through email correspondence.

The department advised the public to authenticate the status of their tax refunds exclusively through the official website, incometax.gov.in, underscoring the presence of a phishing scam involving fake 'Income Tax Refund' emails demanding urgent 'manual confirmation'.

