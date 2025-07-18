Left Menu

Beware of Phishing Scams: Income Tax Department Warns Public

The Income Tax Department has issued a warning about phishing emails related to tax refunds, advising the public not to click on suspicious links. The department emphasized that personal or bank details are never requested via email and encouraged verification through the official website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department, on Friday, alerted the public to the threat of phishing emails disguised as tax refund communications, urging individuals to exercise caution and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

In a statement released via its X handle, the department clarified that it never solicits bank details or personal information from taxpayers through email correspondence.

The department advised the public to authenticate the status of their tax refunds exclusively through the official website, incometax.gov.in, underscoring the presence of a phishing scam involving fake 'Income Tax Refund' emails demanding urgent 'manual confirmation'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

