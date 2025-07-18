Sikkim Prioritizes AYUSH with Rich Medicinal Biodiversity

Sikkim's Health Minister, GT Dhungel, has highlighted the state's strategic focus on enhancing AYUSH, leveraging its abundant medicinal plants and increasing the prominence of traditional healthcare systems.

Speaking to the media, Dhungel emphasized that despite Sikkim's small geographic size, its biodiversity, particularly in medicinal flora, offers significant advantages for contributing to the AYUSH mission. He assured the public of the administration's dedication to expanding AYUSH services and improving access to various traditional medical systems.

Dhungel revealed that the state government, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide encouragement of AYUSH, plans to take significant steps towards developing a robust AYUSH infrastructure. This initiative followed formal discussions with Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, in New Delhi to establish a specialized AYUSH department in Sikkim, with comprehensive resource mobilization and policy support.