Aurum PropTech Revolutionizes Real Estate with SM-REIT Approval

Aurum PropTech has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its ambitious Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT). In a strategic expansion of its business operations, the company seeks to list SM-REIT schemes on stock exchanges, offering retail investors the enticing prospect of fractional ownership in premium, rent-yielding office assets.

In its regulatory filing, Aurum PropTech proudly announced its pioneering feat as the first publicly listed entity in India to obtain a registration certificate from SEBI for SM-REIT, operating under the name AMSA SM REIT Investment Trust (AMSA). This development signals a new chapter in providing transparent, structured, and regulated avenues for individual investors across the nation to delve into high-quality real estate investments.

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director at Aurum PropTech, emphasized the robust opportunities presented by the SM REIT framework, highlighting its potential for those seeking stable financial products backed by hard assets. With a diverse portfolio including NestAway Technologies and Aurum Analytica, Aurum PropTech reported a significant income increase, further solidifying its place within Aurum Ventures' multifaceted business landscape.