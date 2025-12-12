Left Menu

IndiGo Takes Flight with Top Aviation Expert to Solve Operational Chaos

IndiGo Airlines has enlisted Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, spearheaded by veteran expert Captain John Illson, to conduct an independent analysis of recent disruptions affecting passengers nationwide. The initiative comes after recommendations from the Board's Crisis Management Group. The airline aims for a comprehensive report to identify underlying issues and improvement opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:25 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, IndiGo Airlines has appointed Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by seasoned aviation authority Captain John Illson, to probe the recent operational upheavals that disrupted travel for thousands of passengers across major Indian cities. This decision followed the Crisis Management Group's advisement, established by IndiGo's Board after disruptions began in early December.

The official statement highlights Captain Illson's extensive aviation expertise spanning over four decades across major global organizations, including the FAA, ICAO, and IATA. His role will focus on an in-depth root-cause analysis to pinpoint the disruptions' causes and suggest improvement avenues, the airline explained.

IndiGo's spokesperson confirms that the Board-approved review is set to commence promptly. Meanwhile, the airline has preliminarily attributed disruptions to new amendments in Flight Duty Time Limitations, among other factors like technical issues and adverse weather. A comprehensive report will be provided to the board upon completion, offering insights and recommendations for enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

