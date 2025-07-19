INS Sandhayak and INS Nistar: India Strengthens Maritime Promise

In a move emphasizing India's expanding influence in regional maritime affairs, the Indian Navy's indigenously designed and constructed Survey Vessel (Large), INS Sandhayak, embarked on its first port visit to Port Klang, Malaysia. From July 16 to 19, this visit aimed at fostering hydrographic cooperation showcased India's significant contributions under the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) and National Hydrographic Office framework.

Commissioned on February 24, INS Sandhayak leads the Sandhayak Class of vessels, equipped for extensive coastal and deep-water surveying, along with oceanographic research. It supports search and rescue missions, equipped with onboard helicopter and medical facilities. The ship's inaugural visit to Port Klang focused on technical exchanges and strengthening ties, involving the exchange of survey technologies and ongoing hydrographic engagements.

The itinerary included knowledge exchange sessions and official receptions enhancing international camaraderie and promoting the MAHASAGAR vision. Concurrently, India reaffirmed its maritime cooperation commitment as the Indian Navy commissioned the indigenous Diving Support Vessel, INS Nistar, at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard.

Lauding the commissioning of INS Nistar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted its advanced systems for saturation diving and salvage operations, including its crucial role as a mother ship for Deep Submergence Rescue Vessels. The induction signifies a step forward in India's pursuit of maritime security and safety in the Indian Ocean Region through Aatmanirbharta.