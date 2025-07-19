Fadnavis Urges Restraint Ahead of Birthday; Reflects on Productive Assembly Session
Maharashtra's BJP urges restraint in celebrating CM Fadnavis's birthday, avoiding public displays. CM Fadnavis comments on recent MLA altercations, condemning their actions. The Assembly's monsoon session concluded with the passage of 16 bills, including the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, highlighting cooperation amidst occasional opposition.
- Country:
- India
In a move to curb public display, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed party members against putting up hoardings and advertisements to mark Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's birthday on July 22. The BJP office secretary, Mukund Kulkarni, stated that disciplinary actions would follow any breach of these instructions, emphasizing contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund instead.
Amid these developments, an incident involving BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad drew criticism from Chief Minister Fadnavis. Speaking at a press conference, Fadnavis highlighted the immature conduct of the MLAs, likening it to 'school kids' behavior, and committed to preventing such occurrences.
Fadnavis also took the opportunity to celebrate legislative achievements after the Maharashtra Assembly's monsoon session, which concluded after passing 16 key bills. The session, held from June 30 to July 18, successfully saw the passage of critical legislation, including the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, with notable cooperation from the opposition, though pressures later led to outside resistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- birthday
- hoardings
- MLAs
- Assembly Session
- bills
- Public Security
- opposition
ALSO READ
Upcoming Bihar assembly session to be last for ruling NDA: Mahila Cong chief
Punjab: Mann govt to pass law against sacrilege in assembly session
Punjab Opposition Leader Seeks Extended Assembly Session to Address Law and Land Issues
Leadership Speculations Ignite as Congress MLAs Push for Shivakumar's Elevation
Bajwa Demands Focus in Extended Punjab Assembly Session