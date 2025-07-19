Fadnavis Urges Restraint Ahead of Birthday; Reflects on Productive Assembly Session

In a move to curb public display, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed party members against putting up hoardings and advertisements to mark Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's birthday on July 22. The BJP office secretary, Mukund Kulkarni, stated that disciplinary actions would follow any breach of these instructions, emphasizing contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund instead.

Amid these developments, an incident involving BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad drew criticism from Chief Minister Fadnavis. Speaking at a press conference, Fadnavis highlighted the immature conduct of the MLAs, likening it to 'school kids' behavior, and committed to preventing such occurrences.

Fadnavis also took the opportunity to celebrate legislative achievements after the Maharashtra Assembly's monsoon session, which concluded after passing 16 key bills. The session, held from June 30 to July 18, successfully saw the passage of critical legislation, including the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, with notable cooperation from the opposition, though pressures later led to outside resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)