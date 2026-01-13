Left Menu

BJP Takes a Stand Against Illegal Hoardings in Pune

Rajesh Pande, Maharashtra BJP general secretary, announced the party's complaint to the Election Commission against illegal hoardings by NCP and others in Pune. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged BJP workers to avoid defacing the city with illegal flex banners ahead of municipal elections on January 15.

Maharashtra BJP general secretary Rajesh Pande declared that the party has registered a grievance with the Election Commission against unauthorized hoardings supposedly erected by its ally, NCP, and other parties, in Pune prior to civic elections.

In a Sunday briefing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP figure, urged party members to desist from erecting illegal hoardings and flex banners, citing their negative impact on the city's aesthetics.

With municipal elections for 29 corporations, including Pune, set for January 15, Pune's BJP unit committed to eliminating flex banners. Pande asserted that directives have been issued to party members to comply, underscoring that unauthorized banners by rival parties breach the Model Code of Conduct, leading to the complaint with election officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

