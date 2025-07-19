Bihar Under Siege: Shocking Shooting Incidents Raise Alarms

In a startling episode, Dr. Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired Health Department official, was ambushed and seriously wounded by unknown attackers in Bihar, police reported on Saturday. The assault occurred during his return from farmland when he was met by three assailants on an Apache motorcycle, who then shot him.

Dr. Prasad reportedly suffered a jaw injury from the gunfire. He was initially treated locally before being transferred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya, where his condition remains critical. His son informed ANI about the attack, noting, 'Around 8 AM, three unidentified individuals on a bike intercepted him and shot him, leaving him critically injured.'

Dr. Prasad, a well-regarded personality in the area and owner of a private hospital in Sherghati, might have been targeted due to a personal feud, as suggested by authorities. The local police have launched an investigation to identify and capture the perpetrators.

Recently, Bihar has observed a rise in violent crimes, casting doubt on the state's law and order framework. Another grave incident involved the murder of Chandan Mishra inside a Patna hospital ICU by five armed men, an act comprehensively captured on surveillance cameras.

Chandan Mishra, temporarily out on parole for medical treatment, was killed at Paras Hospital by attackers, as confirmed by Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma. Known for his criminal background with multiple murder charges, police suspect the attack was orchestrated by a rival gang. Subsequently, Bihar Police have detained three individuals in Kolkata for questioning regarding Mishra's shooting.

ADG Kundan Krishnan of Bihar confirmed the detention of three persons in relation to the Chandan Mishra incident. The investigation continues as authorities strive to address the surge in violence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)