AI Cameras to Revolutionize Transparency in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is poised for a technological upgrade as state-of-the-art AI cameras are set to be installed, promising to revolutionize transparency and accountability in legislative proceedings. The initiative, which will begin as a pilot project during the forthcoming monsoon session, aims to be fully operational by the winter session.

These advanced cameras will employ facial recognition technology to monitor and analyze the activities of MLAs, providing insights into their presence, participation, and performance. Each MLA's profile, including their name, party, and other personal details, will be integrated into the system, enabling comprehensive tracking.

Satish Mahana, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, supports the move, emphasizing its role in enhancing transparency rather than surveillance. He highlights the potential benefits of AI technology in legislative functions and augments the ability of lawmakers to access information, thereby fostering a more informed legislative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)