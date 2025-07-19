Left Menu

Tragic University Episode: Investigations Begin as BDS Student's Alleged Suicide Sparks Protests

A second-year BDS student's alleged suicide at a private university in Greater Noida has led to an FIR against five people. Two have been questioned, sparking a dialogue between the student's family and university administration. Allegations of harassment by faculty members have surfaced amidst police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:56 IST
Tragic University Episode: Investigations Begin as BDS Student's Alleged Suicide Sparks Protests
Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Greater Noida, a tragic incident involving the alleged suicide of a second-year BDS student at a private university has prompted police action. An FIR has been registered against five individuals, and two have been detained for questioning, according to ADCP Sudhir Kumar's statement to ANI.

The student was found deceased in her university hostel, a situation that led to the engagement of both the university administration and the deceased's aggrieved family members. In response to the distress, police expedited the postmortem process and facilitated discussions between the university and the victim's family, urging the institution to prevent future recurrences.

The relatives of the deceased have accused faculty members of harassment, pointing to an incident where a teacher allegedly threatened the student over signature forgery on assignments. While forensic and senior police officials continue investigations at the scene, the family has initiated the last rites for the student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025