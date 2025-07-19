Swift Response Saves Lives in Hyderabad Fires

A fire erupted on the ground floor of a three-storey building in Hyderabad's Himayat Nagar on Saturday afternoon, damaging household items and furniture. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to fire department officials, who stated that the blaze began in the drawing room.

The fire department received an alert at approximately 2:47 pm, leading to a prompt response as two fire vehicles arrived to extinguish the flames. Their swift actions prevented the fire from spreading to upper floors and causing harm to residents. Though no injuries occurred, several household items and furniture pieces were impaired.

Meanwhile, in an early morning incident on Wednesday, a fire at Aijaz Residency in Moghalpura endangered five individuals. Fire officials reported a short circuit in a switchboard as the cause. They quickly rescued all trapped residents, including Syed Abdul Kareem Sajid, a physically handicapped individual, using advanced equipment, ensuring no casualties.