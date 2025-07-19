Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

A vehicle in the convoy of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Mandya district, leaving five individuals injured. While Shivakumar, who was traveling behind the escort vehicle, escaped unharmed, the incident prompted quick action from emergency services.

The accident occurred at Goudahalli-T.M. Hosur when the escort vehicle struck a divider, causing it to overturn. The vehicle was escorting DCM Shivakumar, following his attendance at a Sadhana conference in Mysore. Those injured, including the driver, suffered minor injuries and were promptly taken to a Mysore hospital for treatment, as stated by officials.

Despite the mishap, DK Shivakumar proceeded with his journey to Bengaluru without any further interruptions. Prompt response from police and emergency services ensured the expressway was cleared swiftly, allowing traffic to resume smoothly. An investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)