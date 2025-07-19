Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Praises Rahul Gandhi for Pushing Caste Census Initiative

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot commends Rahul Gandhi for advocating caste census, leading to its implementation by the Union Government. Gehlot emphasizes the need for social justice to tackle untouchability. The government announced a phased Population Census-2027, including caste enumeration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:22 IST
Ashok Gehlot speaks to media after OBC cell meeting in Jaipur (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political statement, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot praised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his pivotal role in raising the issue of a caste census, prompting action from the Union Government. Gehlot underlined the ongoing struggles of untouchability in Indian society, suggesting that true global leadership is unattainable without tackling this deep-rooted issue.

Gehlot made these remarks during a meeting of the Congress OBC Cell at the State Congress Office in Jaipur, which saw attendance from key figures like Anil Jaihind, National Chairman of the OBC Department, and Harshaya Yadav, the State President. Gehlot highlighted, "Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of caste census and now the government has to do it," reiterating the need for societal equality to elevate India's global standing.

In a move towards addressing systemic inequalities, the Central Government announced the Population Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases, including caste enumeration. The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the census would follow regional reference dates to accommodate logistical and climatic considerations, marking a crucial step in data collection and policy formulation, with the initial reference point set for March 1, 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

