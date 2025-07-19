Left Menu

Goa Sets New Tourism Record with Unprecedented Arrival Surge in 2025

In the first half of 2025, Goa experienced a tourism boom with over 54.55 lakh visitors, including 2.71 lakh international tourists. Innovative campaigns and enhanced infrastructure attracted diverse travelers, reinforcing Goa's appeal as a multifaceted destination and setting the stage for continued growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:26 IST
Goa Sets New Tourism Record with Unprecedented Arrival Surge in 2025
Tourists enjoying at Goa beach (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa has shattered tourism records in the first six months of 2025, attracting over 54.55 lakh visitors, including 2.71 lakh international tourists. The coastal state continues to evolve as one of India's top destinations.

Data from the Department of Tourism highlights historic tourist numbers between January and June, underpinning Goa's appeal to various traveler categories, including solo adventurers, families, and group tours. January led with 10.56 lakh tourists, followed by 9.05 lakh in February and 8.89 lakh in March.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik attributes the surge to strategic marketing efforts, participation in travel trade exhibitions, and enhancements in tourist experiences. The state has focused on cultural, spiritual, and adventure tourism, supported by improved infrastructure, drawing visitors from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025