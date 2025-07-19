Goa Sets New Tourism Record with Unprecedented Arrival Surge in 2025

Goa has shattered tourism records in the first six months of 2025, attracting over 54.55 lakh visitors, including 2.71 lakh international tourists. The coastal state continues to evolve as one of India's top destinations.

Data from the Department of Tourism highlights historic tourist numbers between January and June, underpinning Goa's appeal to various traveler categories, including solo adventurers, families, and group tours. January led with 10.56 lakh tourists, followed by 9.05 lakh in February and 8.89 lakh in March.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik attributes the surge to strategic marketing efforts, participation in travel trade exhibitions, and enhancements in tourist experiences. The state has focused on cultural, spiritual, and adventure tourism, supported by improved infrastructure, drawing visitors from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)