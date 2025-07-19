China's Monumental Dam Project on the Brahmaputra: A Water-Power Tipping Point

China formally launched the construction of a colossal USD 167.8 billion dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet on Saturday. This significant development, announced by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, took place at a groundbreaking ceremony at Nyingchi City, marking a major step in China's infrastructure ambitions.

The dam will feature five cascade hydropower stations and is hailed as the world's largest infrastructure project. However, the venture has stirred unease in India and Bangladesh, the riparian countries downstream of the river, due to its scale and potential impact on water resources.

According to a 2023 report, the dam is projected to produce over 300 billion kWh of electricity annually, expected to supply power to more than 300 million people. The project will primarily cater to external demand while supporting local electricity needs in Tibet, known in China as Xizang.

