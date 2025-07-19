Blaze at Iran's Abadan Refinery Sparks Concerns Over Aging Infrastructure

A devastating fire broke out on Saturday at Abadan refinery, Iran's oldest crude processing facility, claiming the life of one employee and leaving several others injured, according to the oil ministry's news agency, SHANA.

Initial investigations reveal that the fire resulted from a pump leak in Unit 70, with no indications of sabotage. The Abadan governor cited worn-out parts as a potential cause while emphasizing the urgent need for upgrades in the face of international sanctions.

Images from local news showed looming flames against a backdrop of dark smoke rising in Khuzestan province, where extreme temperatures underscore the urgency for infrastructure improvements at the nation's aging oil facilities.

