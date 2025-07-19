Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Accuses Congress of Power Plays in Karnataka

BJP's Vijayendra accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of using rallies as a tool to exert pressure on Congress leadership amid alleged political instability. Vijayendra criticizes Siddaramaiah for alleged exploitation of communities, lack of achievements, and the government's tax policies targeting small traders.

Updated: 19-07-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:17 IST
Karnataka BJP chief VY Vijayendra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a political salvo, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of orchestrating the 'Sadhana Samavesha' rally in Mysuru as a mechanism to intimidate the Congress high command. Vijayendra suggested that such maneuvers occur whenever Siddaramaiah's tenure appears uncertain.

Vijayendra alleges Siddaramaiah exploits Ahinda communities—comprising minorities, backward classes, and Dalits—to preserve his political footing. He criticized the CM for manipulating these communities for personal gain and claimed Siddaramaiah's tenure lacked substantial accomplishments.

Highlighting Congress turmoil, Vijayendra noted frequent visits by AICC state in-charge Surjewala to address dissent among MLAs, indicating internal conflict. He further accused the government of pressuring small traders and cited repeated allegations of targeting BJP MLAs, reflecting systemic political disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

