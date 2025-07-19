Left Menu

Himachal's Bold Move: Transforming the Rural Economy with Record Milk Prices

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced initiatives to boost the rural economy, focusing on enhanced subsidies and support prices for milk and natural produce, benefiting thousands of local families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed new measures on Saturday aimed at strengthening the state's rural economy by boosting farmers' earnings.

Addressing milk producers from the Kamdhenu Hitkari Society, the chief minister announced an increase in the freight subsidy from Rs 1.50 per liter to Rs 3 per liter for registered milk societies.

He highlighted that Himachal is pioneering in offering the highest minimum support prices for cow and buffalo milk, while also backing naturally produced crops like wheat, maize, barley, and raw turmeric with competitive MSP rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

