Himachal's Bold Move: Transforming the Rural Economy with Record Milk Prices

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed new measures on Saturday aimed at strengthening the state's rural economy by boosting farmers' earnings.

Addressing milk producers from the Kamdhenu Hitkari Society, the chief minister announced an increase in the freight subsidy from Rs 1.50 per liter to Rs 3 per liter for registered milk societies.

He highlighted that Himachal is pioneering in offering the highest minimum support prices for cow and buffalo milk, while also backing naturally produced crops like wheat, maize, barley, and raw turmeric with competitive MSP rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)