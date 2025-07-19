Ahmedabad Celebrates Urban Development Year 2025 with Awards and Ambition

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Urban Development Year 2025 celebration in Ahmedabad, marking significant milestones in the city's urban growth and sustainability efforts. At the event held at Tagore Hall, Ahmedabad was lauded for being the cleanest city in India, an accolade ascribed to concerted efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

CM Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, which has turned cleanliness into a mass movement within India. Highlighting the transformation of urban challenges into opportunities, he acknowledged that initiatives begun in 2005 are being furthered in 2025 to foster world-class urban environments.

The inauguration of multiple development projects, including e-mobility advancements and urban greening initiatives, reflects the city's commitment to sustainability. With the launch of the first on-route solar-powered charging station and significant afforestation efforts, Ahmedabad is set to balance development with environmental preservation, aligning with broader goals of a Viksit Gujarat by 2047.