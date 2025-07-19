Left Menu

Ahmedabad Celebrates Urban Development Year 2025 with Awards and Ambition

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked Urban Development Year 2025 festivities in Ahmedabad. The celebration highlighted the city's status as the cleanest in India, showcased new urban projects, and underscored Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming urban challenges into growth opportunities, aiming for a sustainable, world-class city future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:37 IST
Ahmedabad Celebrates Urban Development Year 2025 with Awards and Ambition
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Urban Development Year 2025 celebration in Ahmedabad, marking significant milestones in the city's urban growth and sustainability efforts. At the event held at Tagore Hall, Ahmedabad was lauded for being the cleanest city in India, an accolade ascribed to concerted efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

CM Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, which has turned cleanliness into a mass movement within India. Highlighting the transformation of urban challenges into opportunities, he acknowledged that initiatives begun in 2005 are being furthered in 2025 to foster world-class urban environments.

The inauguration of multiple development projects, including e-mobility advancements and urban greening initiatives, reflects the city's commitment to sustainability. With the launch of the first on-route solar-powered charging station and significant afforestation efforts, Ahmedabad is set to balance development with environmental preservation, aligning with broader goals of a Viksit Gujarat by 2047.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025