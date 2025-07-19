Left Menu

Thymen Arensman Triumphs in Tour de France Stage 14

Dutch cyclist Thymen Arensman secured a victory in the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a challenging 182.6-km mountain route. Despite Arensman's stage win, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar maintained his position as the overall leader, continuing to wear the prestigious yellow jersey.

Updated: 19-07-2025 20:42 IST
Dutch cyclist Thymen Arensman emerged victorious in the 14th stage of the Tour de France, mastering the grueling 182.6-kilometer mountain trek from Pau to Superbagneres.

In an impressive display of endurance and skill, Arensman managed to outpace his competitors, highlighting his growing prominence in the cycling world.

Meanwhile, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained his grip on the yellow jersey, reinforcing his status as the overall leader in this year's competitive lineup.

