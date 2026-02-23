Left Menu

New Era Begins: Rob Jetten Becomes Netherlands' Youngest PM

Rob Jetten, 38, has been sworn in as the Netherlands' youngest-ever prime minister, leading a new minority coalition government. The administration must work closely with opposition lawmakers to pass legislation. Jetten emphasizes continued support for Ukraine and strengthening the Dutch military amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander officially inaugurated a new minority coalition government in the Netherlands, with Rob Jetten, 38, at the helm as the country's youngest prime minister. The three-party coalition led by Jetten's D66, alongside the Christian Democrats and the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, holds only 66 of the lower house's 150 seats. This minority status necessitates strategic negotiations with opposition lawmakers to pass legislation.

The royal swearing-in ceremony took place in the Orange Hall at the royal palace, with a small protest staged by Extinction Rebellion activists. Following the formal cabinet photo, the new government began its first meeting, marking a significant step 117 days post-elections, which Jetten's party narrowly won following the vote count, marking four national elections since 2017.

Jetten's new government arrives on the eve of Russia's invasion anniversary into Ukraine, with promises to uphold support for Ukraine and further invest in the national military amid global instability. The prime minister expressed his honor in assuming his new role during these challenging times.

