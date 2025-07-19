Empowering Women: India’s Rise of Lakhpati Didis

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has revealed India's ambitious plan to empower women economically, noting that 1.5 crore have achieved 'Lakhpati Didi' status, earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually. The target is to reach 2 crore such women by August 15.

'Lakhpati Didi' is a title for women in Self-Help Groups who achieve substantial income. Chouhan highlighted this initiative during his visit to Junagadh's Directorate of Groundnut Research, praising women who have surpassed earning Rs 10 lakh per year, showcasing the potential of women's entrepreneurship, especially in rural areas.

Chouhan emphasized the pivotal role women in agriculture play in India's economic backbone. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of supporting women to contribute significantly to a developed India. The minister underscored the government's focus on enhancing women's roles across various sectors, celebrating their achievements and ongoing efforts in the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.