New Hyderabad-Jodhpur Train Fulfills Long-Pending Demand

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new daily train service from Hyderabad to Jodhpur, marking a significant achievement for the Rajasthani community residing in Hyderabad. The launch event at Kacheguda Railway Station saw the participation of Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, who emphasized the government's dedication to fulfilling public demands.

Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the service a reality, highlighting the persistent requests from the Rajasthani community and local politicians. In a statement, Reddy mentioned several representations that had been made to address this need, underlining the government's swift action to implement the service.

The event also included an inspection of the 'Railway Manufacturing Unit' at Ayodhyapuram near Kazipet by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and G Kishan Reddy. Vaishnaw underscored the importance of Prime Minister Modi's longstanding efforts in establishing the coach manufacturing facility. The facility, slated to begin operations in 2026, represents a significant investment in modern railway technology and manufacturing capabilities.