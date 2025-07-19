Left Menu

New Hyderabad-Jodhpur Train Fulfills Long-Pending Demand

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a daily Hyderabad-Jodhpur train, fulfilling a longstanding request from Hyderabad's Rajasthani community. The event featured Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who highlighted Prime Minister Modi's role in realizing this plan. Vaishnaw also inspected a future coach manufacturing facility in Kazipet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:38 IST
New Hyderabad-Jodhpur Train Fulfills Long-Pending Demand
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and G Kishan Reddy (Photo/Twitter/G Kishan Reddy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new daily train service from Hyderabad to Jodhpur, marking a significant achievement for the Rajasthani community residing in Hyderabad. The launch event at Kacheguda Railway Station saw the participation of Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, who emphasized the government's dedication to fulfilling public demands.

Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the service a reality, highlighting the persistent requests from the Rajasthani community and local politicians. In a statement, Reddy mentioned several representations that had been made to address this need, underlining the government's swift action to implement the service.

The event also included an inspection of the 'Railway Manufacturing Unit' at Ayodhyapuram near Kazipet by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and G Kishan Reddy. Vaishnaw underscored the importance of Prime Minister Modi's longstanding efforts in establishing the coach manufacturing facility. The facility, slated to begin operations in 2026, represents a significant investment in modern railway technology and manufacturing capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025