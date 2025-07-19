Visakhapatnam Police Bolstered with 25 High-Tech Motorcycles

The Visakhapatnam City Police have received a boost to their operational capabilities with the addition of 25 state-of-the-art motorcycles, a generous donation from ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The official handover ceremony was graced by M N Harendhira Prasad, IAS, the District Collector & Magistrate of Visakhapatnam, who oversaw the distribution of these advanced vehicles to the city's police force. These motorcycles, specifically fitted for police operations, are anticipated to significantly enhance patrolling efficiency and speed up response times across the city.

The donated motorcycles are Honda Shine 125 CC models, equipped with rear warning lights, a flashing red/blue police beacon that includes a speaker, a siren, windshield protection, and first aid kits, ensuring they are fully prepared for demanding police activities. This contribution aligns with the ongoing modernisation drive led by City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, IPS, who is committed to introducing innovative reforms within urban policing.

This is a continuation of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel's support for Visakhapatnam's law enforcement; back in 2024, the company donated 32 motorcycles. This continued partnership underscores the strong collaboration between industry players and law enforcement agencies to enhance public safety measures. Commissioner Bagchi conveyed his gratitude to the companies for their consistent support, highlighting the positive role such collaborations play in effective policing. (ANI)

