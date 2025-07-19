Delhi Celebrates Hariyali Teej with Cultural Fervor

In the heart of Delhi, Hariyali Teej celebrations were graced by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, organized by the influential Delhi Study Group. Addressing the gathering, Singh lauded the event's three-decade tradition, highlighting the vibrant cultural performances that celebrated the essence of Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej, observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya during the month of Shravan, holds deep religious significance as it commemorates Lord Shiva accepting Parvati as his spouse after her penance. The festival is seen as a sacred reunion of the divine duo, Shiva and Shakti, with married women fasting for their husbands' long lives.

The festival's signature color, green, reflects monsoon's lushness. Women attire themselves in green sarees and suits, donning traditional adornments as they enjoy folkloric tales of Shiva and Parvati while relishing traditional sweets like ghewar, kheer, and halwa, bringing life to the festive occasion.

