Empowering Lakhpati Didis: A Vision for Economic Independence

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, toured the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's Directorate of Groundnut Research in Junagadh, Gujarat. During his visit, he reviewed the institution's activities and met with farmers and members of self-help groups (SHGs).

Chouhan showcased a collection of 50 success stories from 'Lakhpati Didis,' women who earn over Rs 10 lakh annually, a milestone achieved under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Additionally, he revealed the 2024 Annual Report of the institute as part of his visit.

Extending Raksha Bandhan greetings to the women, Chouhan reiterated the government's dedication to turning SHG women into 'Lakhpatis.' He emphasized that the vision is for every woman to achieve self-reliance and economic empowerment, noting that 1.5 crore women are already 'Lakhpatis,' with a target of 2 crore by next August.

Chouhan praised SHG women's transformative role, driving social change and countering gender biases. Promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he asserted that adequate training, financial support, and infrastructure can unlock women's potential to contribute significantly both locally and globally.

In his closing remarks, Chouhan lauded the efforts of these women, vowing ongoing support from PM Narendra Modi. He highlighted plans to boost female participation in industry, crucial to building a 'Viksit Bharat,' or developed India.

