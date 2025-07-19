Odisha Government to Airlift Burn Victim for Advanced Care

In a critical move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared plans to airlift a young girl, grievously injured in a shocking act of violence, to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment. The minor, who sustained severe burns, is already under intensive care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as authorities review her condition.

Chief Minister Majhi affirmed, 'The state government's priority is to ensure the best possible care for the victim. Although she has suffered extensive burns, her transfer to Delhi AIIMS will proceed based on medical advice. We are also rigorously investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.'

Meanwhile, political tensions rise as Biju Janata Dal Chief Naveen Patnaik criticized the state's BJP-led government over repeated crimes against women. 'These horrific acts are becoming alarmingly frequent across Odisha,' Patnaik expressed in a public statement, highlighting previous brutal incidents in Balanga and Gopalpur that have sparked concern statewide.

