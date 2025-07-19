Left Menu

Odisha Government to Airlift Burn Victim for Advanced Care

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the airlifting of a minor burn victim from Puri to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care. The victim, with 70% burns, is currently treated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. An investigation on the incident's cause is underway, aiming to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:17 IST
Odisha Government to Airlift Burn Victim for Advanced Care
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared plans to airlift a young girl, grievously injured in a shocking act of violence, to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment. The minor, who sustained severe burns, is already under intensive care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as authorities review her condition.

Chief Minister Majhi affirmed, 'The state government's priority is to ensure the best possible care for the victim. Although she has suffered extensive burns, her transfer to Delhi AIIMS will proceed based on medical advice. We are also rigorously investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.'

Meanwhile, political tensions rise as Biju Janata Dal Chief Naveen Patnaik criticized the state's BJP-led government over repeated crimes against women. 'These horrific acts are becoming alarmingly frequent across Odisha,' Patnaik expressed in a public statement, highlighting previous brutal incidents in Balanga and Gopalpur that have sparked concern statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025