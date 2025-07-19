Ensuring Cybersecurity as Cities Go Digital: National Conference Insights

Amid increasing digitalization of city functions, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) convened the National Conference on Making Cities Cyber Secure. The event, held on July 18 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, brought together central ministries, national cybersecurity agencies, state governments, and urban local bodies to tackle India's growing cybersecurity challenges in urban areas.

Over 300 delegates, including state IT and urban development secretaries, municipal commissioners, and CEOs of smart cities, attended the conference. Key figures such as Srinivas Katikithala, MoHUA Secretary; Govind Mohan, Union Home Secretary; and Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, addressed the participants. The conference showcased initiatives like city-level cybersecurity frameworks, mandated Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and cybersecurity audits. Officials highlighted the vulnerabilities of integrated urban technologies to cyber threats, urging structured risk management and collaboration among agencies.

The discussion also focused on enhancing the role of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in driving innovation and supporting urban development. Advisory No. 27 was referenced, proposing SPVs' expanded functions in technology integration and policy research. The Intelligence Bureau highlighted rising cyber threats amid tech-enabled governance. The conference concluded with a consensus on embedding cybersecurity into all phases of digital urban transformation and aligning SPVs with national urban priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)