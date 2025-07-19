Retired Health Official Shot: Investigation Underway
Dr. Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired health department official, was shot by unidentified assailants in Gaya. After initial treatment, he was transferred to Patna on his family's request. The incident is being investigated, with authorities suspecting a personal dispute. Dr. Prasad is stable despite sustaining a jaw injury.
In Gaya, Dr. Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired health department official, was shot by unknown assailants, leading to his referral to Patna for further medical attention, according to Dr. Kishore Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College.
Dr. Sinha explained that despite a bullet wound in the jaw, with no bullet exit mark, Dr. Prasad remains stable after undergoing a CT scan and X-ray. His transfer to Patna aligns with his family's wishes for treatment there.
The attack occurred Saturday morning as Dr. Prasad returned from his fields. The assailants fled on a motorcycle, leaving him critically injured. With suspicions of a personal dispute being the motive, police have initiated an investigation to identify the attackers.
