Retired Health Official Shot: Investigation Underway

Dr. Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired health department official, was shot by unidentified assailants in Gaya. After initial treatment, he was transferred to Patna on his family's request. The incident is being investigated, with authorities suspecting a personal dispute. Dr. Prasad is stable despite sustaining a jaw injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:49 IST
Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Superintendent Dr Kishore Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Gaya, Dr. Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired health department official, was shot by unknown assailants, leading to his referral to Patna for further medical attention, according to Dr. Kishore Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College.

Dr. Sinha explained that despite a bullet wound in the jaw, with no bullet exit mark, Dr. Prasad remains stable after undergoing a CT scan and X-ray. His transfer to Patna aligns with his family's wishes for treatment there.

The attack occurred Saturday morning as Dr. Prasad returned from his fields. The assailants fled on a motorcycle, leaving him critically injured. With suspicions of a personal dispute being the motive, police have initiated an investigation to identify the attackers.

