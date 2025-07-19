Left Menu

Bihar's Special Intensive Revision Updates 95.92% Electorate in Final Phase

The Election Commission of Bihar reports significant progress in its Special Intensive Revision, with 95.92% of the electorate updated in the draft electoral roll. Despite six days remaining, efforts intensify to include the final 4.08%. Special camps and visits aim for complete coverage by August 1, 2025.

The Election Commission of Bihar announced on Friday that it has successfully covered 95.92% of the state's electorate in a comprehensive update to the draft electoral list. This update comes as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative, with six days remaining for its completion. According to official data, more than 7.57 crore of the 7.89 crore electors, as noted on June 24, 2025, have been accounted for in this exercise.

Efforts are underway to contact the remaining 4.08%, equivalent to 32.23 lakh electors, who have yet to submit their enumeration forms. In this final phase of the SIR, nearly 1 lakh Block Level Officers (BLOs), 4 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and political party district presidents are actively working in cohesion to ensure no eligible voter is omitted from the draft Electoral Roll set for release on August 1, 2025.

Augmenting these efforts, the Election Commission has initiated another round of house-to-house visits by BLOs to engage with electors yet to be registered. Special camps in all 5,683 wards across 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Bihar have been established to facilitate the inclusion of these remaining electors. Any necessary revisions to the draft roll can be made until August 30, 2025. Reports indicate that 41.64 lakh electors were not found at their registered addresses, including probable cases of deceased, shifted, and duplicate registrations. (ANI)

